Graphene Market- Growth, Size, Demand, Report with In Depth Analysis 2024

The US graphene market is anticipated to reach US$59.01 million in 2024, escalating at a CAGR of 22% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The market experienced growth due to factors such as increasing air pollution in the US, surging nuclear electricity generation volume and rising clean water shortage. The growth in the US graphene market is also expected to be driven by the surging demand for graphene electronics in the future years. However, the limited production volume of graphene would impose challenges on the market.

The US graphene market by product can be segmented into the following segments: graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide and others. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by graphene nanoplatelets, followed by graphene oxide.

The US graphene market by end user can be segmented into the following five segments: electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare and energy. The highest share of the market in 2019 was held by electronics segment, followed by automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare and energy segment.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US graphene market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (XG Sciences, Haydale Limited, CVD Equipment Corporation, Directa Plus, NanoXplore Inc and ACS Materials) are also presented in detail.

