Graphene Battery Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2026 investigated in the latest research

Global Graphene Battery Market is valued approximately USD 57.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Graphene is an effective conductor, containing features of lightweight, and highly flexible with a large surface area, effectively used for high capacity energy storage. Graphene provides high power to electric cars, drones and other electric devices and is widely used in supercapacitors and battery construction. The advantages over other battery materials and increasing focus on R&D activities are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, the advantages of Graphene batteries such as quick charging capacity, increased charge cycles, effectiveness in high temperatures, and extended duration to hold charge will also enhance the demand of this market. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by various market players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance, according to company’s news release on 04th February 2020, Graphenano Nanotechnologies with its partner Chint, launched batteries made with a graphene polymer which are used in electric vehicles, it would allow an autonomy of 800 kilometers, as well as occupies between 20 and 30% less than a lithium battery and could be charged in just 5 minutes.The manufacturing and energy power sectors throughout the world facing challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic situation. The collapse of various manufactures as well as distributors due to COVID-19, impacting the growth of Graphene batteries market. However, incapability of mass production is the major factor restraining the growth of global Graphene Battery market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Graphene Battery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to the increased demand for graphene batteries in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Graphenano Nanotechnologies

Nanograf Technologies

Global Graphene Group

XG Sciences Inc.

Graphene 3D Lab, Inc.

Samsung SDI

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd.

Vorbeck Materials

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Lithium-Ion Graphene Battery

Graphene Supercapacitor

Lithium-Sulfur Graphene Battery

Others

By End Use Industry:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Power

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Graphene Battery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors