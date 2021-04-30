Graph Analytics Market Regional Overview 2021 with Top Keyplayers – Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation etc. Graph Analytics Market was valued at USD 575.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12,359 million by 2029, with a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period, 2021 –2029.

Graph Analytics Market 2021

This Newly added report provided by Straits Research Graph Analytics market Presents an Analysis of Market Situation and Challenges. Experts have studied the historical data and compared it with the Current Market Situation- 2021. The Research Report covers all the necessary information and remarkable data required by new market entrants as well as the existing players to gain a deeper insight into the market.

Furthermore, the statistical surveying report focuses on the product specifications, cost, production capacity, marketing channel, list of the distributors, and a comprehensive analysis of the import and export of the product. Upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, as well as the list of consumers have been studied systematically, along with the supplier and cost of this industry. The product flow and distribution channel have also been presented in this research report.

Get a Sample copy of this report :

https://straitsresearch.com/report/Graph Analytics-Market/request-sample

Key Players Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

HP Development LP (Cray Inc)

Teradata

Lynx Analytics

Tiger graph

Neo4j

Linkurious

TIBCO Software

DataStax

FlockDB

OrientDB

Titan

Tom Sawyer

Objectivity

Expero

Kineviz

and more…

Graph Analytics Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services Consulting services Support and maintenance services System integrating services



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large enterprises

By Application

Customer Analytics

Risk and compliance management

Recommendation engines

Route optimization

Fraud detection

By Industry Vertical

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare

Telecom

Manufacturing

Government and public sector

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Transportation and logistics

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Additionally, the analysis also delivers a comprehensive review of the crucial players on the Graph Analytics Market along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, latest advancement and business plans.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

To know the Graph Analytics Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To endeavor the amount and value of the Graph Analytics Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

To analyze the Global Graph Analytics Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine and study the Global Graph Analytics Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions.

Primary worldwide Global Graph Analytics Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC, Charts, Tables and Figures@

https://straitsresearch.com/report/Graph Analytics-Market

Would you like to discuss Graph Analytics Market challenges with the experts at Straits Research

For more details, please contact us –

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Address: 825 3rd Avenue, New York, NY, USA, 10022

Tel: +1 6464807505, +44 203 318 2846

Website: https://straitsresearch.com