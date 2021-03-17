Grapeseed Oil Market Segmentation, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Restraints and Revenue till 2027

Grapeseed Oil Market is valued at USD 410 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 562 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Factors such as Growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits and increasing adoption of grape seed oil in cosmetics products are contributing in the Market growth.

Scope of Grapeseed Oil Market is as

Grapeseed oil is pressed oil from the seeds of grapes. It is by-product of winemaking. Grapeseed oil is rich in vitamin E and phenolic antioxidants and it has high source of omega-6 polyunsaturated fats. It is widely used in pancakes, baked goods and waffles. Grapeseed Oil has several health benefits such as it treats acne outbreaks, it makes skin softer and more elastic, it evens out skin tone, it can protect skin from damage and many others.

Grapeseed Oil Market is segmented into product type and application. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into Body & Massage Oil, Lotion & Moisturizer and Cooking Oils. On the basis of application the market is segment the market is segmented into Skin Care, Essential oils and Food.

The regions covered in this Grapeseed Oil Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Grapeseed Oil Manufacturers:

NOW Foods

Life-flo

Heritage

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Cococare Products

WholeVine Products

AFU

La Tourangelle

Food & Vine

Aura Cacia

Bonelli Foods

Follow Your Heart

Others

Increasing Consumer Awareness regarding Health Benefits is driving the growth of the market.

Grapeseed oil has Health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, arthritis, diabetes, asthma, acne, wound healing, and other diseases. For instance, According to American Heart Association, 46 Million (48.6%) US adults over 40 years of age are eligible for statin therapy on the basis of the 2013 guideline for managing blood cholesterol from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. And also increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of PUFA’s as consumption of PUFAs is associated with an increase of omega-6 & omega-3 in the body which forms a vital part in maintaining human health. Hence increased in consumer awareness about health benefits is driving the market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of grape seed oil in cosmetics products such as lip balm, moisturizers, sunscreen lotion, creams and many others is another factor to fuel the market growth. For instance, total cosmetics market was valued at €63.5 billion in 2006, compared to €38.2 billion in the U.S., €23.7 billion in Japan, and €8.2 billion in China. Moreover, increasing demand for grape seed oil in the healthcare sector is expected to support growth of the global market n forecast period. However, the high production cost of the grape seed oil is restraining the market growth.

North America is dominating the Grapeseed Oil Market.

Geographically, North America region is dominating the Grapeseed Oil Market. This is due to the presence of major manufacturing and rapidly growing food sector in countries such as the US and Canada in this region. According to Committee for Economic Development, The food and beverage industry has nearly 27,000 establishments employing 1.46 million workers and accounts for about 13% of all US manufacturing employment and about 1% of all US nonfarm employment. Also, increasing consumer base in the U.S., choosing for organic cosmetic products due to their chemical free nature and skin enhancing abilities is to have a positive impact on the grapeseed oil market growth into the region.

Asia Pacific region is at second position in dominance. This is due to its ability to, lowering diabetes to enhance heart health and cholesterol levels in the body. For instance, The International Diabetes Federation estimated that there were 382 million people with diabetes in 2013, a number surpassing its earlier predictions. In which More than 60% of the people with diabetes live in Asia with almost one-half in India and China combined and the Western Pacific has about more than 138.2 million diabetes people and that may rise to 201.8 million by 2035. And also Growing awareness towards lifestyle disorders in the region has further shifted consumer preference towards adoption of healthy supplements into the region.

Global Grapeseed Oil Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: Body & Massage Oil, Lotion & Moisturizer, Cooking Oils

By Application: Skin Care, Essential oils, Food

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

