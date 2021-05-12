Grapefruit Oil Market: Europe to Become Highest Revenue Contributor Forecast 2017 to 2022

A few recently conducted preliminary studies also prove that grapefruit oil influences the function of autonomic nerves that control vital bodily functions such as digestion and cardiac activity, which eventually lead to reduced appetite and weight loss. With an expanding consumer base is shifting to a healthy lifestyle, grapefruit oil market is presumed to discover more opportunities in weight loss therapy.

Soaring Industrial Demand: The Chief Driver to Make Europe the Highest Revenue Contributor in Global Grapefruit Oil Market

Europe, one of the highly developed and affluent regional markets, has been the most lucrative territory for producers of natural essential oils over the years. High price point – an otherwise barrier to wide adoption in a majority of regional markets – poses a relatively lower impact on the sales of expensive essential oils such as grapefruit oil, in European countries.

Grapefruit oil has registered significant revenue generation within European market and the study reveals further growth in the sales revenue of Europe’s grapefruit oil market owing to strong industrial demand in the recent years. This growth is attributed to the prominent presence of the food and related industries within the continent, in addition to a relatively established market for organic oils. The global grapefruit oil market report uncovers that Europe will remain at the forefront of growth as well as revenue share throughout the forecast period.

Grapefruit Oil Continue to Witness Towering Demand, Riding on the Versatile Health Benefits

Over 2017-2022, the grapefruit oil market is poised to thrive at a moderate pace, prominently driven by versatile health advantages offered by grapefruit oil. Besides exceptional antimicrobial and antiviral properties, grapefruit oil possesses natural disinfectant properties, making it a suitable ingredient candidate for the formulation of various antibacterial and disinfection agents. Moreover, multiple skin infection types can be effectively addressed by the application of grapefruit oil, which will continue to fuel the demand for grapefruit oil from the dermatology segment. The global grapefruit oil market is expected to attract the revenue in excess of US$ 385 Mn by the end of 2022, as indicated by a recent research study on the global grapefruit oil market.

