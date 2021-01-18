Grant Management Software Market || Top Growth & Top Forecast 2027

The grant management software market was valued at US$ 1217.7 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2907.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2020–2027.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increased focus of organizations on integrating these management systems with the external data sources used to automate the granting processes. Moreover, the increased adoption of tools enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), and rising demand for advanced financial management solutions and services further provide growth opportunities to the grant management software market players in APAC to grow during 2020–2027.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the Grant Management Software Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Grant Management Software Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries ly along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Grant Management Software Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

AmpliFund CyberGrants, LLC Fluxx Labs Inc. Oracle Corporation The Sage Group plc Salesforce.com, Inc. Submittable Holdings, Inc. SurveyMonkey WizeHive, Inc. Workday, Inc.

The report analyses factors affecting the Grant Management Software Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Grant Management Software Market in these regions.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Grant Management Software Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Grant Management Software Market on a as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Grant Management Software Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a level.

