Grant Management Software Market 2019-2026 | Salesforce, Salsa CRM, Blackbaud, Intacct, WizeHive

Grant management software is a program or application that assists fund-seeking organizations such as non-profits and universities in administering and automating the grant process.

Properly managing awarded funding is as important as winning the grant, and a grants management software system eliminates the financial risk of not meeting all project, reporting, and reimbursement deadlines.

Leading Companies

Salesforce, Salsa CRM, Blackbaud, Intacct, WizeHive, NetSuite, Sparkrock, eCivis, Sumac, QuickBase, Windward Software, Heritage Designs.

The Grant Management Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2026, from million US$ in 2019, according to a latest study.

This Grant Management Software Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

Grant Management Software Market analysis according to the following parameters:

• Base Year: 2018

• Historical year: 2014-2018

• Forecast Year: 2026

Table of Content:

Global Grant Management Software Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Grant Management Software Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Grant Management Software Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Conclusion of the Grant Management Software Market Industry 2026 Research Report.

Continued to TOC…

In this study, the years measured to approximation the market size of Grant Management Software Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Assessed Year: 2019

Estimate Year 2019 to 2026

