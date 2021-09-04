“Grândola, Vila Morena” is part of the soundtrack of “La Casa de Papel”

The song can be heard at the end of the fifth episode of the new season. It is played by Cecilia Krull and Pablo Alborán.

Five episodes are already available.

“Grândola, Vila Morena” is again one of the songs associated with “La Casa de Papel”. After Berlin interpreted the topic in a special video for social media that was shared on April 25, 2019, Cecilia Krull and Pablo Alborán sing the topic of Zeca Afonso together in the Spanish series.

No spoilers, just to say the song will be heard at the end of the fifth episode of the new season, which aired on Netflix this Friday, September 3rd. In Portugal it is associated with the April 25th Revolution and in the series it is also said to be a hymn to the resistance.

The song shared on YouTube can be heard at the end of the episode, while the credits are also running. Cecilia Krull, who plays this version with Pablo Alborán, is responsible for the opening theme of “La Casa de Papel” “My Life Is Going On”.

Another Portuguese song related to the series was released this week. In this case it was the Xutos and Pontapés who performed “A Minha Casinha” in the typical red robber overalls.

The last season of “La Casa de Papel” has ten episodes – five were available this Friday, the remaining five will be in the platform’s catalog on December 3rd. Find out which questions “La Casa de Papel” has to answer in its final season and which other references to Portugal will be present in the series.