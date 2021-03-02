Grain Silos and Storage System Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.5% in 2030.

Grain Silos and Storage System Market to surpass USD 3.4 billion by 2030 from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Farmers in developing and developed regions are investing in the set-up of silos which help to facilitate the storage of grains and which can be stored for a longer period of time under appropriate conditions, irrespective of the external weather conditions, which are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Farmers in developing and developed regions are investing in the set-up of silos, which helps to promote the storage of grains and can be stored for a longer period of time under suitable conditions, irrespective of the external weather conditions, which are some of the factors that drive market development.

Silos also perform the post-harvest management role as they act as collectors and distribution units of grain. Silos control the purpose of initial grain processing by drying, fumigating and cleaning grains in order to protect the grains. All these functions allow the demand for storage systems to expand in an upward direction of fashion. The current COVID-19 scenario puts additional pressure on the protection of grains and storage units, which can also improve the grain silos and storage market.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-530

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

Grain Silos and Storage System Market: Key Players

Rostfrei Steels

Titan (FB Industries Inc.)

Superior Silo LLC

Silos Cordoba

Sioux Steel Company

Hanson Silo Company

Nelson

Symaga

P+W Metallbau GmbH & Co. KG

Ahrens Agri

Grain Silos and Storage System Market: Segments

Flat bottom silos segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Grain Silos and Storage System Market is segmented by type into hopper silos, flat bottom silos, grain bins, and other silos type. Grain bins-based Grain Silos and Storage System, led the market in 2019, accounting of market share. The grain bins are built as vented, silver, and corrugated steel-structured containers provided in different heights that have a greater diameter than silos. These types of grain containers are typically used to store dry maize and soybeans that meet the domestic or export requirements for feed, food and fuel use. The segment of flat bottom silos will propel this market at a fast growth rate. These kinds of silos have low storage costs and are simple to build. They are highly favored for the long-term storage choice of grains. The category of grain bins will also illustrate growth opportunities in the industry. Due to the leader’s stronghold in the market, their use dominates the industry.

Maize segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Grain Silos and Storage System Market is segmented by commodity type as rice, maize, sunflower, wheat, and soybean among others. The maize segment held the largest share of the market accounting for XX.X% of the overall revenue in 2019. In various developed and developing countries, maize is an important crop. It is used and refined into various food and industrial products, such as starch, sweeteners, maize oil, beverage & industrial alcohol, and fuel ethanol, as livestock feed. Corn, sorghum, barley, and oats are the main feed grains consumed in the US. In an upward trend, the Maize segment will increase as it is a flexible and adaptable crop. Their high importance and relevance placed them at high risk of harm in regions of the USA and India. The significant crop factors contribute to high demand in the market for silos and storage systems. As a result of the government initiative to create silos in different states and increase rice consumption globally, the rice segment would also increase rapidly.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@

https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-530

Grain Silos and Storage System Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Large Capacity and Cost-Effective Grain Storage

Increasing demand for grain storage from the world’s leading grain-producing countries, namely the United States, Russia, India, Brazil, and others has driven the grain storage silos market. In addition, increasing input costs and the need for heavy investment in grain storage have led to an increase in demand for silos in all regions. Thanks to the automation of grain transport, silos are cost-effective grain storage types, resulting in low operational costs in the long run. The benefits of cost-effectiveness and the large holding capacity of silos are driving the global demand for grain storage silos. In developing regions, their use is higher, as farmers in these regions cultivate large-scale agricultural land and store large quantities of crops for a longer period of time. Moreover, due to the increased prevalence of farmers who are able to invest in set-up silos, the growth of the region’s demand is high.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/grain-silos-and-storage-system-market/530

Restrain

High initial investments

Smallholder farmers in all regions of the world form the bulk of the increasing population. In order to generate high yields, they are devoid of suitable resources and facilities. The value of effective storage and maintenance of high-quality grains produced is increasingly unknown to these farmers. In order to be able to create silos for storage, small-scale farmers live in rural areas and have minimal land resources. For a small farmer, such investments are possible. Therefore, they also stick to conventional grain storage practices, resulting in a loss of at least 8%-10% of their produce.

Grain Silos and Storage System Market: Regions

Grain Silos and Storage System Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Grain Silos and Storage System Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2019. The demand for grain silos & storage systems in Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the highest CAGR. With the presence of densely populated countries such as China and India, one of the main markets for grain silos and storage systems is expected to be the Asia Pacific region. The growing population and increasing income levels of the area are factors that are expected to drive demand for food and agricultural commodities in the coming years. On the other hand, because of urbanization, the area has limited arable land, insufficient water, low farm yields, and increased soil degradation conditions. China and India are ranked first and second at the global level in terms of rice and wheat production.

Enquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-530

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com