Grain Processing Equipment Market High Demand Due to COVID-19 Companies Profiled | AGRO ASIAN INDUSTRIES, Sigur Group, Carl Zeiss AG

Global grain processing equipment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for processed food and increasing popularity of ready to eat food products from food & beverage industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Grain processing equipments are widely used by the organization so they can process grains domestically in their plants. They are mainly of two types semi- automatic. Automatic machinery needs zero or negligible human interference, while semi-automatic machinery needs human assistance. These machines make sure that all the unnecessary particles get removed while processing.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing population will drive the market growth

Rising household income of the people will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing demand for leisure food will also propel the market growth

Rising globalization an d changing lifestyle contributes as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the processed grain will restrain the market growth

Lack of awareness among the farmers regarding the grain processing machinery will hamper this market growth

Natural Climatic changes including flood can act as a major factor restricting the growth of this market

Conducts Overall GRAIN PROCESSING EQUIPMENT Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Process (Cleaners, Dryers, Coaters, Graders, Separators, Polishers, Others),

Operation (Semi- Automatic, Automatic),

Machine (Pre Processing, Processing),

Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel)

The GRAIN PROCESSING EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, AGI announced the acquisition of Milltec Machinery Ltd so they can expand them in the rice equipment market. This acquisition will help the company to expand their present portfolio and will also solidify AGI position in the market

In January 2016, AGCO announced the acquisition of Cimbria Holdings Ltd. This partnership offers important marketing and cost-saving synergies, providing the business with a global leadership position in the seed handling sector and further enhancing its capacity to serve big worldwide customers. This acquisition will also expand their portfolio and strengthen their position

