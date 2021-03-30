Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market is booming worldwide in forecast 2021-2027 with top key players like Merck & Co (US), Astellas Pharma (Japan)

Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 656.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 410.00 million in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 656.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 410.00 million in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

The major players who are leading the market throughout the globe are:

Sanofi (France)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Neovii Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Soligenix, Inc. (US)

The main players in the Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) market are studies, and their strategies which are analyzed to arrive at current growth strategies, and potential for expansion. Additionally, the competitive landscape is because of the presence of market suppliers, numerous sales channels, and revenue options.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Corticosteroids

ATG therapies

IL2Rα (CD25) inhibitors

TNFα inhibitors

Other biologics

Calcineurin inhibitors

mTOR inhibitors

SOT therapies

Anti-neoplastic therapies

Stem Cell Treatments

Extracorporeal Photophoresis

By Treatment Type

Prophylaxis GVHD

Chronic GVHD

Acute GVHD

By End- Users

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Some Major Table Of Content Points:

Chapter 1: Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview, Research Study, Research Scope, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production Value Forecasts, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD).

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD).

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) by Regions.

Chapter 6: Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, distributors, Sales Channels, and the Value Chain of the global Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD).

Chapter 9: Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Important findings of Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Conclusion.

Competitive Landscape and Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the graft-versus-host disease market are Sanofi (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Neovii Biotech GmbH (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Soligenix, Inc. (US), Mesoblast Ltd. (Australia), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Mallinckrodft (US), ElsaLys Biotech SA (France), Incyte Corporation (US), Kiadis Pharma (Netherlands) and few among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 13 th January 2017, Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it acquired Talent Biotechs Ltd.which is an Israel based company evaluating the use of CBD to prevent and treat Graft versus Host Disease (“GvHD”). This agreement will strengthen Kalytera’s position as an emerging market leader in cannabidiol (“CBD”) pharmaceuticals.

January 2017, Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it acquired Talent Biotechs Ltd.which is an Israel based company evaluating the use of CBD to prevent and treat Graft versus Host Disease (“GvHD”). This agreement will strengthen Kalytera’s position as an emerging market leader in cannabidiol (“CBD”) pharmaceuticals. On 9 th November, 2017, Merck received FDA Approval of PREVYMIS™ (letermovir) for prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult allogeneic stem cell transplant patients. This drug will attract GVHD patients.

November, 2017, Merck received FDA Approval of PREVYMIS™ (letermovir) for prevention of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection and disease in adult allogeneic stem cell transplant patients. This drug will attract GVHD patients. On 2nd August, 2017, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic graft-versus-host-disease (cGVHD) after failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy. Being the first and only drug for the treatment of cGVHD in adults, it is leading the GVHD market currently.

Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD) Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

