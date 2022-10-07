Graduation Movie release date in 2023 confirmed by trailer PV, key visual

The Sasaki and Miyano: Commencement Film premiere date is on February 17, 2023. Pic credit score: Studio DEEN

The Sasaki and Miyano: Commencement Film (Sasaki to Miyano: Sotsugyou-hen) premiere date will likely be on February 17, 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

Notice that that is the Japanese theatrical launch date — now we have but to obtain information when (and the place) a subbed model will likely be made accessible for worldwide followers.

The information was revealed on October 7, 2022, through a brand-new trailer PV, which you’ll be able to see beneath:

映画「佐々木と宮野－卒業編－」／同時上映短編「平野と鍵浦」 ： 特報 Film “Sasaki and Miyano: Commencement”

Along with the trailer PV, a key visible and commemorative illustration by Shō Harusono — the writer behind the unique manga collection that impressed the anime adaptation — additionally surfaced on October 7.

Sasaki and Miyano: Commencement Film — What we all know up to now

This commemorative illustration by mangaka Shō Harusono surfaced on October 7, 2022. Pic credit score: Shō Harusono

Sasaki to Miyano: Sotsugyou-hen was introduced on July 10, 2022, whereby it was additionally revealed that it’ll display screen alongside a Hirano and Kagiura quick, which is predicated on the eponymous spin-off manga by the identical writer.

Shinji Ishihira is directing the anime film at Studio DEEN. Ishihira additionally directed the Sasaki and Miyano anime collection (January–March 2022).

The principle employees members will likely be reprising their roles for Commencement Film, as follows:

Takahiro Ueno — assistant director

Masaki Mayuzumi — artwork director

Maki Fujii —character designer

Imazato Katsuragi — coloration designer

Kana Shibue (Devils’ Line) — music composer

Yoshiko Nakamura, who dealt with the collection composition for the anime collection would be the film’s scriptwriter (Yoshiko Nakamura dealt with this position for the TV anime). Daisuke Horino is becoming a member of the employees because the images director.

A brand-new key visible for the upcoming Sasaki and Miyano: Commencement Film. Pic credit score: Studio DEEN

The returning forged members embody:

Yuusuke Shirai — Shomei Sasaki

Souma Saitou — Yoshikazu Miyano

Nobunaga Shimzaki — Akira Kagiura

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka — Taiga Hirano

Yuuki Ono — Jiro Okasawara

Yuuma Uchida — Masato Hanzawa

Mitsuhiro Ichiki — Gonzaburo Tashiro

Ryouhei Arai — Tasuke Kuresawa

In regards to the Sasaki and Miyano manga

Sasaki and Miyano is a shounen-ai (BL with out express scenes) manga collection by Shō Harusono. It has been serialized through the pixiv Comedian web site since 2016. Media Manufacturing unit is publishing the collection; up to now, the person chapters have been collected into 9 tankōbon volumes.

Yen Press has licensed the collection for an English launch (commerce paperback and digital variations accessible). The English model of the manga is as much as Quantity 6 as of August 2022.

Yen Press has additionally licensed the Hirano and Kagiura spin-off manga.

As for the plot, it follows the 2 titular characters, Sasaki and Miyano. Miyano is a self-proclaimed BL skilled who doesn’t understand he’s quickly to grow to be concerned in a BL romance himself. Sasaki is his cool senpai who finds himself falling for Miyano.

The Hirano and Kagiura spin-off manga follows the 2 titular supporting characters, Taiga and Akira.