Graduation Movie release date in 2023 confirmed by trailer PV, key visual
The Sasaki and Miyano: Commencement Film (Sasaki to Miyano: Sotsugyou-hen) premiere date will likely be on February 17, 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.
Notice that that is the Japanese theatrical launch date — now we have but to obtain information when (and the place) a subbed model will likely be made accessible for worldwide followers.
The information was revealed on October 7, 2022, through a brand-new trailer PV, which you’ll be able to see beneath:
Along with the trailer PV, a key visible and commemorative illustration by Shō Harusono — the writer behind the unique manga collection that impressed the anime adaptation — additionally surfaced on October 7.
Sasaki and Miyano: Commencement Film — What we all know up to now
Sasaki to Miyano: Sotsugyou-hen was introduced on July 10, 2022, whereby it was additionally revealed that it’ll display screen alongside a Hirano and Kagiura quick, which is predicated on the eponymous spin-off manga by the identical writer.
Shinji Ishihira is directing the anime film at Studio DEEN. Ishihira additionally directed the Sasaki and Miyano anime collection (January–March 2022).
The principle employees members will likely be reprising their roles for Commencement Film, as follows:
- Takahiro Ueno — assistant director
- Masaki Mayuzumi — artwork director
- Maki Fujii —character designer
- Imazato Katsuragi — coloration designer
- Kana Shibue (Devils’ Line) — music composer
Yoshiko Nakamura, who dealt with the collection composition for the anime collection would be the film’s scriptwriter (Yoshiko Nakamura dealt with this position for the TV anime). Daisuke Horino is becoming a member of the employees because the images director.
The returning forged members embody:
- Yuusuke Shirai — Shomei Sasaki
- Souma Saitou — Yoshikazu Miyano
- Nobunaga Shimzaki — Akira Kagiura
- Yoshitsugu Matsuoka — Taiga Hirano
- Yuuki Ono — Jiro Okasawara
- Yuuma Uchida — Masato Hanzawa
- Mitsuhiro Ichiki — Gonzaburo Tashiro
- Ryouhei Arai — Tasuke Kuresawa
In regards to the Sasaki and Miyano manga
Sasaki and Miyano is a shounen-ai (BL with out express scenes) manga collection by Shō Harusono. It has been serialized through the pixiv Comedian web site since 2016. Media Manufacturing unit is publishing the collection; up to now, the person chapters have been collected into 9 tankōbon volumes.
Yen Press has licensed the collection for an English launch (commerce paperback and digital variations accessible). The English model of the manga is as much as Quantity 6 as of August 2022.
Yen Press has additionally licensed the Hirano and Kagiura spin-off manga.
As for the plot, it follows the 2 titular characters, Sasaki and Miyano. Miyano is a self-proclaimed BL skilled who doesn’t understand he’s quickly to grow to be concerned in a BL romance himself. Sasaki is his cool senpai who finds himself falling for Miyano.
The Hirano and Kagiura spin-off manga follows the 2 titular supporting characters, Taiga and Akira.