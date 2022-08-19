No have to make a cup of tea. Miku is right here to embody the spirit of Matcha! Pic credit score: FuRyu Company

There’s nothing like consuming a cup of tea to unwind, and Miku is right here in a brand new Matcha Inexperienced Tea type that will help you calm down. She has a cute apron, and her hair has a easy but elegant type.

Whether or not you’re a hard-core Miku fan or in search of your subsequent determine with out feeling responsible about your pockets, this Miku will please anybody.

Miku seems good from any angle and is the right measurement for the worth. Pic credit score: FuRyu Company

What can we find out about this Hatsune determine?

Not solely is Miku one of the well-known vocaloids, however she’s additionally an emblem of Japan. And on the subject of tea, Matcha is likely one of the most well-known on this planet.

So this matchup determine is the right fusion! She stands at roughly 7.9 inches and is made from PVC.

However the perfect half is she solely prices $25.99! The pre-order ends on August 22, 2022, and he or she’ll be shipped in July 2023.

In case you miss out on the pre-order, don’t fear, the next worth will probably be nearer to $30. Miku is holding a tray, and he or she has a cute Dango/mochi hairpin!

Her hair has an ombre impact and echoes one other of her hairpins. The blue flows into the inexperienced and ends within the pink tastefully.

There’s additionally a Miku Exceed Artistic Determine Matcha Inexperienced Tea Parfait V determine for pre-order! She seems similar to the Inexperienced Tea model, however her outfit is pink and $20.99!

Head to Crunchyroll to seek out each of those figures earlier than they disappear.

What’s Matcha?

Matcha comes from the Camellia Sinensis plant, and it has been confirmed to assist shield the liver, promote coronary heart well being, soothe the throat and vocal cords, and assist with weight reduction. Farmers cowl the Matcha crops 20-30 days earlier than harvesting to keep away from direct daylight.

This will increase chlorophyll manufacturing, boosts amino acid content material, and offers it the attribute darkish inexperienced hue. As soon as the leaves are harvested, the stems and veins are eliminated, and the leaves are floor into powder.

Matcha powder incorporates all of the vitamins from the whole leaf and has extra caffeine and antioxidants than common inexperienced tea. As well as, some researchers have discovered that Matcha could enhance mind operate.

Matcha is an ideal drink in your late-night research classes, and it received’t depart you jittery like power drinks!