GPS Tracking Device Market Research Report by Regional Outlook, Trend, Share, Size, Application, Growth and Forecast to 2027

GPS Tracking Device Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. GPS Tracking refers to a Global Positioning System. It entails a network of 24 satellites in orbit and devices on the ground that can establish a person or object’s location on Earth with astonishing precision. GPS Tracking tracks three separate data sets: positioning, navigation, and timing. GPS requires the use of many satellites orbiting the Earth. These satellites continually broadcast their locations and status above us. This is continually monitored by the GPS Master Control Station, as well as other tracking and monitoring stations here on the ground, to ensure accuracy and proper function.

Market Drivers:

Business vehicles increment capital to large supply of GPS system is a driving factor for the market growth

Small size, longer life and dominating ROI of GPS devices is enhancing the market growth

Lower prices of GPS devices is flourishing the market growth

Upgrading in the software is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Many environmental aspects leads to poor user experience acting as a restraint for the market growth

Impact of the non-standard products is hindering the market growth

We provide a detailed analysis of key players operating in the GPS Tracking Device Market: CalAmp, Sierra Wireless, ORBCOMM, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd., Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd. , Laird, TomTom International BV. , Meiligao GroupTELTONIKA, ATrack Technology Inc., Geotab Inc. , Spy Tec International, Rekvizitai.lt Lithuania, Lantronix, Inc, Xirgo Technologies., GPS Insight, ClearPathGPS, Inc, Azuga, Agile Fleet, US Fleet Tracking , ARIHANT ELECTRICALS, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd., GPS SYSTEMS INDIA, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Key Segmentation: Global GPS Tracking Device Market

By Type

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

By Deployment Type

Commercial Vehicle

Cargo and Container

Others

By GPS Tracking Device

Cellular

Satellite

By Industry

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Government

Others Education Retail Hospitality Agriculture Healthcare



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, ATrack Technology Inc., which is a renowned manufacturer of GPS telematics products, introduced its new product namely AK7V. The AK7V is a vehicle tracking device that is comprises of advance features and is economical which appears to become impeccable for fleet management solution for the customers globally

In February 2019, GPS Trackit announced its acquisition of TSO Mobile, InTouch GPS, and FleetTrax. With this acquisition, the company aims in expanding its tracking solution portfolio. Additionally, the company would be able to triple its consumer base serving them with better products so as to meet their consumer’s need

