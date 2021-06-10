GPS Tracking Device Market Product Scope, Overview, Opportunities, Driving Forces and Risk Analysis

The research and analysis conducted in GPS Tracking Device Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and GPS Tracking Device industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, GPS Tracking Device Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global GPS tracking device market is to register a healthy CAGR of 12.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the use of GPS in the business vehicle lower price and smaller size of the GPS system.

GPS tracking is basically an observation of the situation by the use of the Global Positioning System (GPS) to trace the position of an object distantly. The technology can locate latitude, line of longitude, course direction and ground speed of the target. The GPS may be a bunch of twenty-four aligned satellites that orbit the earth and create it a possibility for particular ground receivers to locate their geographic location. The location precision is in between 10 to 100 meter for the many types of equipment. The accuracy is often located inside one meter with distinctive defense-approved equipment.

Market Drivers:

Business vehicles increment capital to large supply of GPS system is a driving factor for the market growth

Small size, longer life and dominating ROI of GPS devices is enhancing the market growth

Lower prices of GPS devices is flourishing the market growth

Upgrading in the software is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Many environmental aspects leads to poor user experience acting as a restraint for the market growth

Impact of the non-standard products is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global GPS Tracking Device Market

By Type

Standalone Tracker

OBD Device

Advance Tracker

By Deployment Type

Commercial Vehicle

Cargo and Container

Others

By GPS Tracking Device

Cellular

Satellite

By Industry

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Government

Others Education Retail Hospitality Agriculture Healthcare



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In July 2019, ATrack Technology Inc., which is a renowned manufacturer of GPS telematics products, introduced its new product namely AK7V. The AK7V is a vehicle tracking device that is comprises of advance features and is economical which appears to become impeccable for fleet management solution for the customers globally

In February 2019, GPS Trackit announced its acquisition of TSO Mobile, InTouch GPS, and FleetTrax. With this acquisition, the company aims in expanding its tracking solution portfolio. Additionally, the company would be able to triple its consumer base serving them with better products so as to meet their consumer’s need

Competitive Analysis

Global GPS tracking device market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of GPS tracking device market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global GPS tracking device market are CalAmp, Sierra Wireless, ORBCOMM, Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd., Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd. , Laird, TomTom International BV. , Meiligao GroupTELTONIKA, ATrack Technology Inc., Geotab Inc. , Spy Tec International, Rekvizitai.lt Lithuania, Lantronix, Inc, Xirgo Technologies., GPS Insight, ClearPathGPS, Inc, Azuga, Agile Fleet, US Fleet Tracking , ARIHANT ELECTRICALS, Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co., Ltd., GPS SYSTEMS INDIA, AssetTrackr Pvt Ltd among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive GPS Tracking Device report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global GPS Tracking Device market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of GPS Tracking Device market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on GPS Tracking Device market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the GPS Tracking Device market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in GPS Tracking Device market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

