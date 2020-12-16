GPS Tracker Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking. | Orbcomm Inc., Laird PLC., Teltonika UAB, Geotab Inc., Sierra Wireless

GPS Tracker Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the GPS Tracker Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Use “ SANTA2020 ” Code In Precise Requirement And Get FLAT “20 % ” OFF On All CMI Reports

Request FREE For PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2093

GPS tracking devices are used for tracking the movements any person or vehicles, which help in determining the exact location of the assets. This information is stored in the tracking unit, which are further transmitted to a central location database by using a cellular devices, radio, or satellite modem embedded in the unit.

Increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud Technology is one of the major factors driving growth of the market

One of the major factors attributed to growth of the market is advancement in Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud technology due to increasing penetration of internet users across the world. For instance, according to the Internet World Stats, in June 2017, total Internet users were reported to be 3.88 billion among global population of 7.52 billion. Moreover, according to the Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the number of Internet of things (IoT) connected devices was US$ 17.72 billion in 2016, and it has increased to US$ 20.38 billion, worldwide. Integration of IoT and cloud technology provides facility to install the GPS tracking device in any location such as office, home, and many more, which further increases security of physical assets placed in the residential and business. This device allows users to monitor individual, animals, vehicles, or any object in real time, which in turn makes communication rapid and faster between devices and users along with high accuracy, precision, and reliability.

Global GPS Tracker Market: Segment Trends

Among deployment type, commercial vehicles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, and expected to hold the largest market share in the global GPS tracker market during the forecast period (2018 to 2026). The factor attributed to growth of the market is increasing sales of commercial vehicles worldwide. For instance, according to The Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), in 2015 the sales of commercial vehicles was 23.3 million and it has grown up to 24.3 million in 2016. Hence, this factor will further increase the installation of GPS tracker in the commercial vehicles as this GPS tracker help in reducing the fuel consumption by tracking the miles of the vehicles and it also identify the shortest path of the route which further help in eliminating unnecessary fuel expenses.

Global GPS Tracker Market: Regional Insights

The GPS tracker market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The factor attributed to market growth is increasing stringent government regulations along with increase in production of vehicles in emerging economies such as India and China. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of commercial vehicles in India in 2016 was 4.51 million and it has grown to 4.78 million in 2017. According to a press release of Autocar pro, a leading semiconductor manufacturing company, in January 2018, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had mandated the installation of GPS tracking devices and panic button to all the passengers transport vehicles, which further helps in improving safety of individuals who utilise passenger transport vehicles. Therefore, stringent government norms will inadvertently increase the installation of GPS tracker in the vehicles, which in turn is driving growth of the market in this particular region.

GPS Tracker Market Keyplayers: Orbcomm Inc., Laird PLC., Teltonika UAB, Geotab Inc., Sierra Wireless, Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd, Tomtom International Bv, Rilapp Technology Inc., Calamp Corporation, and Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co.

GPS Tracker Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Standalone Tracker

Convert GPS Trackers

Advance Tracker

By Components

GPS Loggers

Personal GPS Tracker

Real Time GPS Tracker

By Deployment Type

Commercial Vehicle

Cargo & Container

By Tracking Devices

Satellite

Cellular

By Verticals

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Government

Others (Education, Retail, Hospitality, Agriculture, and Health care)

Use “ SANTA2020 ” Code In Precise Requirement And Get FLAT “20 % ” OFF On All CMI Reports

Ask Discount Before Purchasing @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/2093

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬: “Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market” Mastercard and Pine Labs to expand “pay later” instalment solution to five Southeast Asian markets in early 2021 Source : https://www.fintechf.com “The global “pay later” market is expected to grow from $7.3 billion in 2019 to $33.6 billion in 2027 at an annual rate of more than 21 percent, according to a study by Coherent Market Insights. The market intelligence and consulting group sees Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region.” What Does Feature Report Occurs? Which are the current proceedings of the most prominent players in the Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market?

What are the various factors that could inhibit the growth of the Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market?

How Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market Players are Changing Business Strategies to Beat COVID-19 Slowdown?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com