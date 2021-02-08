GPS Receiver Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Overview, Business Scenario 2027 | Geneq, Hemisphere Gnss, Hexagon, Javad Gnss, Leica Geosystems, Navcom Technology, Septentrio Satellite Navigation

Latest Industry Research Report On global GPS Receiver Market Research Report 2021 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The GPS Receiver market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2027. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the GPS Receiver market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the GPS Receiver industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global GPS Receiver Market is expected to grow at USD 3,396.20 Billion by 2027, at 11.96% of CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global GPS Receiver Market: Geneq, Hemisphere Gnss, Hexagon, Javad Gnss, Leica Geosystems, Navcom Technology, Septentrio Satellite Navigation, Sokkia Topcon, Spectra Precision, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble Navigation, and others.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are

Differential Grade

Survey Grade

Others

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into

Precision Farming (Agriculture)

Mining

Construction

Oil and Gas

Others

Industry News: Posted on 07-12-2020

Septentrio opens R&D center in Espoo, Finland

Leuven, Belgium – December 7, 2020 – Septentrio has opened a new Research & Development center in Espoo, Finland, to support the strong growth and ambitious expansion plans for its GNSS/INS solutions for professional and industrial applications.

The new office is strategically located in Espoo, well known as a high-tech hub with a long history of state-of-the-art GNSS and INS development, housing many leading technology companies as well as the famous Aalto University.

“This new R&D center will support our strong growth and further accelerate our strategic agenda of becoming the leading independent GNSS/INS supplier for demanding applications in industrial, scientific and infrastructural domains,” commented Antoon De Proft, CEO at Septentrio. “We also welcome Stefan Söderholm, who brings a wealth of experience to our team and will lead the new R&D center in Finland.”

“I am really excited to join Septentrio,” added Stefan Söderholm. “I have always been impressed by its technology and I look forward to be part of this great team that develops unique positioning solutions for the industry.”

Regional Analysis for GPS Receiver Market

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global GPS Receiver market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The key points of the report:

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of GPS Receiver Market including capacity, product solution and service, cost/profit, demand, and recent development. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates the 2021-2027 market development trends of the GPS Receiver market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out. The report makes some important proposals for a new project of GPS Receiver market before evaluating its feasibility.

