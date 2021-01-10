Government will include RTP Africa and new knowledge channel in DTT

RTP Africa and a new knowledge channel are added to DTT

The public broadcaster will replace the RTP Memória channel with a project aimed at a younger audience.

There will be two new channels.

In the last few days the resolution of the Council of Ministers was published in Diário da República, which decided to authorize the introduction of new channels in DTT, Digital Terrestrial Television, in the next few months.

One of the channels will be RTP Africa, which aims to “strengthen the link between Portugal and African countries with Portuguese as the official language and improve the diversification and enrichment of the cultural panorama of our country”, as stated in the resolution published.

The knowledge channel is also included and adds that “this program service is intended for scientific dissemination and access to knowledge” and that “the specific knowledge needs of different age groups and the most disadvantaged sections of the population are to be met. This service should allow synergies to create with schools and universities. “

This project is aimed at a younger audience but will only be available once the renegotiation of the RTP concession agreement is complete and “provided the necessary financial conditions are met for this purpose”.

RTP also has the free will to replace RTP Memória, which is dedicated to the civil service of television and which has been the option for Study at Home since April 2020 – a teaching model that has existed in Portugal since 1965.

DTT currently offers six national channels in the autonomous regions: RTP1, RTP2, RTP3, RTP Memória, the private channels SIC and TVI, RTP Açores and RTP Madeira. And there is also the ARTV channel of the Assembly of the Republic.