Government warns against the spread of the Corona variants | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to the Federal Government, people in Germany must be prepared for an increased spread of particularly contagious variants of the corona virus.

“We have a dark cloud of very serious danger in the background,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in Berlin. Any relaxation of the lockdown restrictions is therefore a thing of the past. Mass vaccinations are increasingly becoming a race against time.

The federal government is particularly concerned about the widespread infections with the corona mutation B.1.1.7 in Great Britain. Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) said of the ARD program “Anne Will” that the mutant would also “take the lead” in Germany. Seibert said, “Now we are in a very difficult situation.”

At the moment, according to Seibert, there is a satisfactory decrease in the number of infections and the number of Covid-19 intensive care patients. Health authorities reported 6,729 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. “These are the first successes for all of us in this second wave,” said Seibert. “At the same time, we run the great and very real risk that the virus mutant will continue to prevail in our country as well as in other countries and that numbers could be pushed up again.” Therefore: “We need to get significantly lower infection rates as soon as possible.” To interrupt the right path now – «that would just be wrong».

The variants initially discovered in Great Britain (B.1.1.7) and South Africa (B.1.351) are considered highly contagious. According to the RKI, B.1.1.7 has now been reported 51 times and B.1.351 19 times. According to information from Monday, the variant known from Britain was discovered in 24 people alone at Vivantes clinics in Berlin. Further findings were still pending that afternoon in Berlin. The South African variant was discovered in nine patients in Leipzig last week. In Stuttgart, the variant first discovered in South Africa was tracked down in a married couple who had returned from there. A variant that was circulating in Brazil – probably also highly contagious – was found in Hesse.

In the Hanover region, a woman tested positive for Corona twice within a few weeks – there is speculation whether she was infected with a mutated virus. Because it is feared that those recovered from Covid-19 will be infected a second time. They also question the full effectiveness of vaccines. It is unclear how widespread the dangerous mutations are. Because the search for it has only recently expanded.

The virologist Christian Drosten only sees Germany in an initial phase in which the spread is still manageable. In the worst case, however, he expects 100,000 new infections per day if the lockdown ends too early, as he had made clear in “Spiegel”. Bioinformatician and government advisor Rolf Apweiler told RTL / ntv that this would not be a black spot with a significant relaxation. The three mutations are six to eight times more contagious than a month, the SPD’s health politician Karl Lauterbach said on “Bild.” In the case of new infections registered within one day, the highest value was reported on December 18 with 33,777.

The government and the CDU have rejected calls for the lockdown to be relaxed. CDU Chairman Armin Laschet said: “If the number of infections falls significantly and sustainably, violations of fundamental rights must be reversed, schools and daycare centers must be reopened. Only we are not in this phase now. Seibert said that if infections were to be reduced, schools and daycare centers would be the first to reopen. To achieve this, all restrictions decided by federal and state governments would have to be applied. society (…) to survive together as best as possible in the coming months, which are certainly among the most difficult. “

Nevertheless, the chairwoman of the Conference of Ministers of Education, Britta Ernst (SPD), believes that the opening of a school in early February is possible. “Certainly not quite”, the Brandenburg Minister of Education said in the “Rheinische Post”. “But I think that if there is a corresponding contamination situation, for example with varying lessons, it is possible.”

The mutations are already striking in other EU countries. Germany classified Portugal as a corona risk area with particularly dangerous mutations as of Wednesday. Great Britain, Ireland, Brazil and South Africa already belong to this category. As before, travelers from Portugal must present a negative corona test if they want to enter and then go into quarantine.

Brussels is responding to the shortage of corona vaccines with new proposals. All exports of such funds from the European Union will need to be registered and approved in the future. According to the European Commission, a new transparency register must be introduced within a few days and it must be recorded which manufacturers supply which quantities of vaccines produced in the EU to third countries. In addition, manufacturers will need an export permit in the future.

After the manufacturer Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca also announced fewer deliveries to the EU on Friday. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Astrazeneca boss Pascal Soriot and made it clear, according to a spokesman, that the EU is pushing for contractually guaranteed deliveries. CDU European politician Peter Liese criticized Astrazeneca for delivering without delay to other parts of the world, including Great Britain. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) demanded in Berlin that the EU should know whether vaccines are being exported. “This is the only way we can understand whether our EU contracts with manufacturers are being served fairly.”

There should be news for people in Germany with the corona rapid tests – according to a planned scheme from the Spahn ministry, it is envisaged that they can also be sold in pharmacies to individuals. The earlier rapid antigen tests should only be given to physicians, medical or healthcare facilities, and educational facilities.