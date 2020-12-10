Government spending on households has increased significantly | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to the federal government, the state’s annual expenditure on certain family benefits has increased by more than $ 30 billion since 2009.

As shown in the Federal Ministry of Family Affairs’ Family Report 2020, available to the German news agency, expenditure on selected family benefits has increased from an estimated € 87 billion per year to more than € 120 billion per year. In 2009, about 4.5 billion euros was spent on parental benefits. Last year that was just under 7 billion.

Significant cost increases are also mentioned, for example for childcare, for child benefits, for tax exemptions or for the advance maintenance.

The 152-page report also summarizes the available data on the situation of families in Germany. For most of them, the family continues to come first. In response to the question, “If you rank family, work, hobbies, and friends, what’s most important to you, which comes first?” In an Allensbach survey last year, 77 percent answered “family.” According to the “Family Report,” there have been only minimal shifts up or down in the past 15 years.

According to EU data, 94 percent of Germans are “happy” with their family life, just like people in the Netherlands or Great Britain. Only Italians and Danes are happier in their families in the EU.

“For most people, the family is the most important area of ​​life. It can provide love, support and security, ”said Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD). She pointed out that families in the corona pandemic had to overcome special challenges. Work and family life have to be organized differently under the changed circumstances.

According to the report, the most common family forms in Germany are still married parents, but the share has decreased slightly (2018: 70 percent, 2008: 73 percent). There are now more partnerships and single parents.

There were approximately 450,000 weddings in 2018, and 7 percent of weddings were same-sex. 148,000 marriages divorced in 2018. The trend towards longer marriages continues, they say. The average marriage duration in 1990 was 11.5 years, compared to 14 years and nine months in 2018.

According to the “Family Report”, fathers are becoming increasingly involved in childcare. In 2008 – one year after the introduction of parental benefit – one in five eligible fathers (21 percent) made use of it. The share then continued to rise to more than 40 percent in 2017. In the meantime, every second father in some states takes time off from work to care for children and receives parental allowance.