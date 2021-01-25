Government relies on increased rapid tests for retirement homes | Free press

The Minister of Defense describes it as a matter of life and death: healthcare facilities must be protected with more testing for the corona virus. Until more volunteers are trained, soldiers have to help.

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government wants to better protect retirement and nursing homes against coronavirus infections with faster tests and the deployment of thousands of soldiers.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) called on the federal states and municipalities to use the Bundeswehr’s offers for administrative assistance – especially with a view to more intensive tests. The Bundeswehr will keep an additional 10,000 soldiers ready for this task until the training of civilian helpers works through the Federal Labor Office.

“These quick tests can prevent you from getting infected with corona,” said the CDU politician on a visit to a health facility in northwest Berlin. “For many very old people this means that it is a matter of life and death. That means we really protect life with this test. “

According to information from “Spiegel”, Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to intensify the deployment of Corona by the Bundeswehr by fully taking on the costs incurred. Her ministry had prepared a corresponding model for Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. In the motion for a resolution, the Ministry of Defense argues that the national deployment of the Bundeswehr, for example in rapid tests in elderly and nursing homes or in vaccination centers, is in the urgent interest of the federal government.

The federal government called on the states and municipalities to report a need for assistance in retirement homes and nursing homes. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said this is a prerequisite for targeted deployment of volunteers. He announced a hotline where volunteers can contact and then be trained by the Red Cross.

A Defense Department spokesperson said there are currently a total of some 14,500 military personnel deployed in Corona relief. Of these, 747 women and men are nationally active in retirement homes based on 52 administrative requests for assistance. 1,400 soldiers are planned in the plans. The number of deployed soldiers could be further increased. It is striking that the offer of assistance is increasingly accepted.

“This is going a little faster now. But I can only make an urgent appeal to everyone on site. Submit the requests for administrative assistance. We are ready to help, ”said Kramp-Karrenbauer. The Bundeswehr has so far received about 3,500 requests for administrative assistance, of which only 10 percent could not have been granted – because the legal situation did not foresee whether the Bundeswehr itself did not have sufficient material. Kramp-Karrenbauer stated that the Bundeswehr must continue to fulfill its core mission. She mentioned the missions abroad and also the alliance and the national defense.

