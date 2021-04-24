Government prepares exemption scheme for vaccinated people | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – For those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and for those who have recovered, the federal government believes there should be certain exceptions to the applicable contact and exit restrictions.

This is evidenced by a key issues paper agreed within the government on Saturday and drafted by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with federal government leaders in preparation for the vaccination summit scheduled for next Monday.

The decision-making power here lies with the federal government. However, the amendment to the Infection Protection Act passed last week required the Bundestag and Bundesrat to approve such changes.

The newspaper, which is available to the German news agency, says that regarding access rules and access to shops and certain services, people vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have recovered must be given. the same exceptions as for a period of seven days. Incidence of more than 100 for those who tested negative for the coronavirus apply. However, no exemption may be granted when entering so-called virus variant areas.

“Depending on the evolution of the infection situation, vaccination coverage and scientific knowledge about the risk of infection for vaccinated, convalescent and tested people, further exemptions from protective measures will need to be made in the future”, the key states. issues government paper. However, for vaccinated, convalescent and tested people, the obligation to wear a mouth and nose guard or the distance requirement would continue to apply for an extended period of time.

Specifically, it says there should be exceptions on contact restrictions for those vaccinated with a vaccine approved in the EU and for those who have recovered, especially in community facilities such as retirement and nursing homes. “Appropriate exceptions should also be made in the area of ​​exit restrictions.” However, according to the federal government, the exemptions to be made for vaccinated and convalescent individuals do not entitle the opening of certain facilities – such as museums or swimming pools.

People who have recovered should therefore be considered “able to demonstrate a positive PCR test result at least 28 days ago”. This applies up to six months after recovery has been established, as sufficient immune protection can be assumed before then.

The document, which prepares a corresponding regulation under the Infection Protection Act, explicitly points out that the shelters and exemptions for certain groups of people are not about the granting of special rights or privileges, but about the lifting of no longer justified infringements on fundamental rights “.

Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) told Handelsblatt: “If it is certain that a vaccination will not only protect against disease, but also prevent the further transmission of the virus, this must be taken into account in the measures.” This is not a privilege for vaccinated people, but a requirement in the constitution. Lambrecht referred to the new regulation of the Infection Protection Act. According to this, the federal government was expressly empowered to “establish special regulations, exemptions, and assistance for people who are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.”

The Robert Koch Institute announced in mid-April that, based on current knowledge, the risk of virus transmission from fully vaccinated subjects was no later than the 15th day after the second vaccination dose – or, in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after administration of the first and only vaccination dose – less than if a negative rapid test was found in infected people without symptoms.

“It is high time during the federal state consultation Monday that the freedoms of vaccinated people were on the table,” said Konstatin Kuhle, the FDP’s domestic policy spokesman. It is incomprehensible to him “why the federal government only comes out with its proposals after the approval of the so-called federal emergency brake”.