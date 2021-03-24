Government investigates prevention of holiday trips abroad | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is checking whether travel to popular holiday areas abroad can be temporarily prevented due to the corona pandemic. “This is now being monitored by the responsible departments,” said deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer in Berlin.

The background to this is the temporary booking boom for Mallorca after the Germans’ favorite island was removed from the list of corona risk areas on March 14. This also lifted the travel warning from the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The move was made because the number of new infections there had dropped below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. This means that holidays in Mallorca are again possible without quarantine and without the obligation to test on return. However, at the federal state meeting on Monday, it was decided that mandatory testing should be introduced in the future for all air passengers entering Germany.

The test order will now continue. Demmer did not provide details of the test. However, a federal State Department spokeswoman said a global travel alert like the one at the start of the pandemic last spring has not yet been scheduled.

