Government Cloud Market Poised for Excellent Growth During (2021-2026) | Comprehensive Study By AMA

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Government Cloud Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Government Cloud market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Government Cloud

With the ongoing advancements in public sector technology solutions and the innovations in various cloud computing capabilities, the agencies and government stakeholders are progressively moving towards new technology integration. The government cloud market is categorized into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS) based on the model. The SaaS model allows government organizations to rent software applications from CSPs (Communication Service Providers) host these services remotely.

Governments has invested heavily in cloud infrastructure, encouraging the adoption of IaaS resulting in growth of cloud market

Microsoft offers products, like the Microsoft Azure Government, which is used by government customers and their solution providers

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Amazon web services (United States),AT and T Inc. (United States),CGI Group inc. (Canada),Cisco sys (United States),Dell Inc. (United States),Google (United States),IBM Corp. (United States),Microsoft Corp. (United States),Netapp Inc. (United States),Oracle Corp. (United States),Rackspace Inc. (United States),Salesforce.com (United States),Verizon (United States),Vmware Inc. (United States),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Solutions, Disaster Recovery, Cloud Storage, Risk and Compliance Management, Identity & Access Management, Services, Support and Maintenance, Training, Consulting, and Education, Integration and Migration, Others), Application (Server and Storage, Collaboration, Business Operations, Disaster Recovery/Data Backup, Security, Content Management, Others), Service Module (Software, Platform, Infrastructure), Deployment Module (Public, Private, Hybrid)

The Government Cloud Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

IaaS provides agency provides with access to network, hardware, data center resources and OS through manufacturers like AWS or Rackspace.

Market Drivers:

Larger storage and computing capabilities

Reduced cost of cloud market

Increased transparency for the people

Stepping up in data centre consolidation

Challenges:

Large Investment and resources is needed.

Small regional governments often face challenges, restricting them to fully use cloud-based solutions, and risk their digital transition.

Opportunities:

The vendors are focussing on product customization through customer interaction.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Government Cloud Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Government Cloud market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Government Cloud Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Government Cloud

Chapter 4: Presenting the Government Cloud Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Government Cloud market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Government Cloud

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Government Cloud various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Government Cloud.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

