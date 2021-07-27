Government advises on further assessment requirements for immigrants | free press

Will all travelers returning to Germany have to submit a negative corona test in the future, regardless of which areas and means of transport travelers come to Germany?

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government is advising on extensive testing obligations for travelers returning as corona protection at the end of the summer holidays.

The Ministry of Health is in favor of “expanding the testing requirements on entry as soon as possible,” as a spokeswoman said on Tuesday when asked. Votes within the government were underway. First, the Funke media group newspapers reported about it. Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had already made it clear last week that from his point of view, just like that of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, an extension of the inspection obligation must come very quickly.

Spahn and Seehofer: generally need a test in the future

Until now, there was a general obligation to test for all air passengers. The proof of a negative result must already be made in the holiday country and shown before the start to Germany – or proof of a recovered or fully vaccinated person. According to the ideas of Spahn and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), a test should in principle be necessary in the future, regardless of which areas and by which means of transport travelers come to Germany. For example, those who have not been vaccinated and have not had a corona infection should take a corona test, even if they came from Poland by car. Stationary border controls are reportedly not part of the concept.

Existing regulations are being expanded

A new government entry regulation will come into effect next Wednesday. Since there was no agreement on the scheme planned by Spahn and Seehofer, the existing scheme is essentially extended until 10 September. There is a relief for those coming from areas with virus variants where new, worrisome forms of the virus are circulating. So far, those who have recovered and who have been vaccinated and who come back there have to quarantine for 14 days. This may be terminated early in the future if the affected area is no longer classified as a virus variant area during the quarantine period.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) publishes on its website which foreign regions the federal government classifies as areas of high risk, high incidence or virus variants with special requirements.