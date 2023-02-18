Gov. Katie Hobbs’ veto triggers Republicans into phony (read: laughable) hysterics

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs holds a veto stamp utilized by the state’s final Democratic governor, Janet Napolitano. The stamp was a present after Hobbs received election to the state’s prime workplace in 2022.

Gov. Katie Hobbs whipped out her trusty veto stamp 13 instances on Thursday, prompting Republicans to instantly collapse onto their fainting chairs over the shock and the utter agony of all of it.

“Governor Katie Hobbs simply VETOED the Arizona Bipartisan Funds,” tweeted a somewhat theatrical House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu Metropolis. “This price range stored faculties open, legislation enforcement paid, streets maintained, Healthcare in place, & our southern border protected. As an alternative, she desires $40 million for unlawful immigrants to attend Universities.”

As a result of apparently, it’s an both/or factor. We will both have open faculties, compensated police, pothole-free streets and a protected border … or we will provide scholarships to “Dreamers.”

“Apparently, she desires the state to shut and Fentanyl to proceed pouring over the border,” moaned a completely inconsolable Rep. Rachel Jones, R-Tucson. “She is NOT working for the residents of AZ.”

Yep, I’m fairly positive Hobbs lays awake nights plotting new and inventive methods to slide fentanyl into the state, hoping to poison a couple of extra constituents.

“Along with her veto of a bipartisan price range seems to be like Katie Hobbs desires a authorities shutdown – I by no means knew she was an anarchist!” proclaimed Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale.

Positive, as a result of if Hobbs doesn’t settle for a price range rammed via the Legislature by Republicans, one handed and not using a single Democratic vote, she’s clearly selling the overthrow of presidency and our very lifestyle.

GOP desires Hobbs to get all of the blame

We pause this vastly over-emoted efficiency for a pleasant announcement to the Arizona Legislature: Get a grip.

Arizona has a divided authorities, as decreed by Arizona voters. Take care of it.

And by take care of it, I imply Republican legislators ought to give up spending all their days devising ever-new methods to make Hobbs look unhealthy. Finish your three-month mood tantrum, passing meaningless payments that may by no means turn into legislation, and do one thing to truly transfer the state ahead.

Our Democratic governor and our Republican Legislature have till June 30 to approve a price range, but right here we’re in mid-February and Republicans are already setting the stage in order that Hobbs will get the blame for a shutdown that’s three and a half months away.

“Each single Dem in #azleg voted for this price range in 2022,” Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale, whined.

And but Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, who opposed the 2022 price range, instructed the Arizona Mirror he supported this “skinny price range” as a result of it would not embody roughly $2.3 billion in one-time funding allocations which can be part of the present spending plan.

Even moderates say Hobbs will not have interaction

Regardless, Republicans couldn’t have anticipated Hobbs to signal this price range (any greater than Hobbs anticipated Republicans to go together with her plan to fund scholarships for undocumented immigrants).

That is theater, rigorously choreographed to attempt to pin Hobbs as an uncaring, immigrant loving, fentanyl spreading anarchist who desires to shutter state authorities.

It’s value noting that a number of of the Republicans who I contemplate a part of the get together’s non-hysterical wing complain that Hobbs is the one taking part in video games.

“A few of us have been working and others have been providing platitudes about open doorways and such,” tweeted Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, a reply to Hobbs’ veto. “Arizonans deserve higher than what you’re promoting them, which isn’t a lot.”

“Sadly, it’s the governor herself who has been impolite, dismissive, and unprofessional,” mentioned Rep. Matt Gress, a Phoenix Republican who was then-Gov. Doug Ducey’s price range director. “She and her workers have made no try and work with the Legislature – Republicans OR Democrats. She talks about bipartisanship however she fails to ACT with bipartisanship.”

Learn how to get the governor to the price range desk

Talking of impolite, dismissive and unprofessional …

“Katie Hobbs’ veto reveals she’d somewhat shut the state down than do the fitting factor for each citizen of this state,” Chaplik ranted. “Hobbs’ veto proves as soon as once more that she cares extra for illegals than Arizonans and is an unserious obstructionist. She’ll let each college shut over petty politics whereas promising free college training to unlawful immigrants. Voters must be demanding an impeachment.”

Republicans would possibly discover it simpler to get Hobbs to the desk in the event that they dial again the hysterics and muster up a shred of respect for the truth that, prefer it or not, she is the governor.

The truth is, it’s time now for either side – the Republicans, with their one-seat legislative majorities, and Hobbs, together with her ever-present veto stamp – to concentrate on that which they will obtain.

In any other case, put together for lengthy, lengthy months of our so-called leaders taking part in a sport of political rooster.

One that will properly go away all state workers and all of us, actually, as sitting geese.

Attain Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Comply with her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

