Gourmet Supremos: Within Our Duties

Genshin Affect’s latest area has tons of World Quests for gamers to finish, together with one which brings the Connoisseur Supremos to the land of Sumeru.

Followers who skilled the story of the Supremos as they explored via Inazuma can now take up one other quest for them, although unlocking this one requires a ton of earlier missions to be accomplished first. Followers will wish to end these quests to search out out what the Supremos are as much as within the new area.

Gamers can learn the way to unlock the brand new Connoisseur Supremos quest in Genshin Affect on this article.

A information to Genshin Affect quest – Connoisseur Supremos: Inside Our Duties

Genshin Affect’s latest growth has introduced the Connoisseur Supremos to Sumeru, and gamers can proceed their culinary story within the new area.

These NPCs had been discovered all through Inazuma’s storyline, and appeared in every single place to share culinary knowledge and distinctive challenges for gamers. Now, it appears that evidently they’ve lastly made it out of Inazuma and are prepared to start one other journey all through the brand new area.

GOURMET SUPREMOS GANG ALSLKDJDJS IT’S BEEN A WHILE GOURMET SUPREMOS GANG ALSLKDJDJS IT’S BEEN A WHILE https://t.co/XBNYGDVHZk

To unlock this quest, you may want to finish these earlier quests and have these achievements:

Samurice from The Connoisseur Supremos: Excessive Cookery

A Query of Weight-reduction plan from The Connoisseur Supremos: Foodie Quiz

Meal For Two from The Connoisseur Supremos: Prepare dinner-Off

Getting these achievements would require you to finish a ton of quests for the Connoisseur Supremos, however fortunately most of them are fairly straightforward to complete. Sadly, a few of them are restricted to Day by day Commissions, which suggests that you will want to get fortunate, or wait some time along with your commissions set to Inazuma.

After you collect all these achievements, you may additionally want to finish the Day by day Fee referred to as The Connoisseur Supremos: The place’d the Components Go? That is the ultimate requirement to unlock the brand new quest.

As soon as all of those necessities have been met, you’ll be able to journey to Sumeru Metropolis to search out the Connoisseur Supremos and obtain the brand new mission.

This quest is surprisingly prolonged, so you must set a while aside should you plan on doing it. It can require you to tackle some highly effective foes, discover Sumeru, and supply the Supremos with a wide range of components from the area.

Sumeru’s launch is a giant enchancment! I used to be by no means this enthusiastic with Inazuma’s launch final yr and stored suspending world quests and map exploration. I did not even understand I used to be progressing this a lot till I claimed the status rewards 🥴🥴🥴 Sumeru’s release is a big improvement! I was never this enthusiastic with Inazuma’s release last year and kept postponing world quests and map exploration. I didn’t even realize I was progressing this much until I claimed the reputation rewards 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/Xo8rC1hGsc

Finishing this quest will give you a wide range of rewards, together with Journey EXP, 20 Sumeru Fame EXP, 30,000x Mora, and 3x Heroes Wit. Gamers who’re making an attempt to unlock devices from Sumeru’s status rewards will certainly wish to full this quest as there are some superb gadgets to be acquired from the area’s status system.

Followers can even achieve a hidden achievement referred to as Do not Blame the Mora from finishing the search, which is able to present 5 Primogems. It can additionally probably be the requirement to unlock the following a part of the Connoisseur Supremos journey, so you may undoubtedly wish to unlock it if you wish to proceed their storyline in Sumeru.

Genshin Affect’s latest replace has added one other quest for the Connoisseur Supremos and followers will not wish to miss out.



