Gourmet Salt Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Gourmet salt is considered to be high quality salt, different from standard table salt in size and texture to flake, flavor, and color. They are specialty salts, deliciously unique, and perfect for improving and enhancing ordinary dish or drink. Gourmet salt has travelled and reached to other countries worldwide because of the globalization and adapted by the consumers as they are highly influenced by western culture. Gourmet salt is becoming a vital ingredient in hotel industry as each kind of gourmet salt has its own specific functionality and gives specific taste and texture to the food.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Cargill Inc., Cheetham Salt Ltd., Morton Salt Inc., Saltworks Inc., Alaska Pure Sea Salt Co., Amagansett Sea Salt Co., Infosa, Maldon Crystal Salt Co., Murray River Salt, Pyramid Salt Pty. Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Corona virus has spread all over the world and most of the countries are adopting lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus for securing public health. All business and production activities are fully shut down except food and medical sector or other, leading toward economic crisis in the country. Manufacturing and production functions are stopped which has slowed down the business and inactive trade and transportation has fully disrupted the supply chain because of which companies can face big losses in near future.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Gourmet salts are different from standard salts and each kind of gourmet salt has its own specific functionality, which provides specific taste and flavor to the dish. This increases its popularity among consumers. Increase in popularity in luxury hotel is growing its market demand as professional chefs want to experiment with dishes using gourmet salts to provide different color, flavor, taste, and texture to the food and influenced by them, consumers are also demanding for it for their household purpose. Gourmet salts provide high profit margins to retailers because of its easy availability and cost-effective manufacturing give its demand a boost in the global market.

The global gourmet salt market trends are as follows:

Gourmet salts are getting popularity among health-conscious consumers as it contains high sodium and minerals with flavors, which can make a dish super delicious and healthy to consume. Wide varieties of gourmet salts are available with different tastes and textures in the market. Himalayan pink salts are considered to be the purest salt on earth, known to lower the blood pressure, improves the circulation and detoxes the body from heavy metals. Some other gourmet salts are Hawaiian algae sea salt, flake sea salt, Cyprus black lava salt, smoked sea salt, and others, which beneficial for consumer’s health.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Fleur de sel

Sel Gris or grey salts

Himalayan Salts

Flake Salts

Specialty Salts

Others Application Bakery & Confectionary

Meat & Poultry

Seafood

Sauces & Savory

Others

