Gotham Knights Launch Date Coincides With the ninth anniversary of Batman: Arkham Origins

Almost a year after the game was supposed to come out, WB Games Montréal has finally said when Gotham Knights will be out, which is part of the Bat-family. October 25, 2022, is the ninth anniversary of their first big game, Batman: Arkham Origins. This game is set to come out then as well.

The news comes after a series of leaks this week that suggested the game would be out in April. Reports say that a playtest version of the game was also put on Steam. According to PCGamesN, one person had already started playing the game. Then, the game was taken down. The size of the file was about 82.41GBs, which is what gamers should expect at this age.

During DC FanDome in October 2021, the studio showed a trailer for a story about the Penguin and the Court of Owls. Gotham Knights were last seen at DC fandom. Despite the fact that it looks like the original Batman: Arkham games, this title is a soft reboot that focuses on the rest of the family.

Story: After Bruce Wayne died and the Bat-family was taken over by you. You have to try to keep the chaos-ridden streets from being overrun by dangerous criminals. The main villain this time is the sinister Court of Owls, an ancient crime organization that lurks in the shadows as it sends out vicious Talons to stop you from doing what you want to do.

The 2020 trailer, on the other hand, focused on the game’s gameplay, starting with the removal of the franchise’s freestyle fight system. Instead, Gotham Knights are getting a treatment like an RPG (role-playing game), where there is a leveling and progress system in which you can get better and better. There are things like the grappling hook and stealth mechanics that are still there, but the game now has a partner in the mix as well.

Players can team up with one other member of the Bat-family through online co-op and do two takedowns on enemies who didn’t know they were going to be hit. The solo mode is also possible, but you’ll be joined by an AI-controlled teammate who will help you along the way.

PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PCs can play Gotham Knights through Steam when it comes out.

