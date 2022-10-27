Gotham Knights fans remain heartbroken after the game’s first patch

Gotham Knights just lately obtained its first main replace since launch, one thing that gamers of the sport have been patiently awaiting, given the sport’s poor technical state on launch on all platforms. Since its launch, the open-world action-adventure title has come throughout criticism from gamers and critics alike relating to the sport’s technical shortcomings.

Regardless of skipping the last-generation console launch, Gotham Knights suffers from a number of points, together with frequent framerate drops, texture streaming glitches, connectivity points, and occasional crashes that bitter the slightly intriguing narrative of the sport. Gamers had been anticipating developer WB Video games Montreal to treatment many of the points with a day-one patch. Nevertheless, that didn’t occur.

Aside from the poor technical state, the sport additionally got here beneath hearth because of the “30fps lock” on consoles. It was additionally launched with none choice for a devoted efficiency mode. For probably the most half, the current-generation consoles are constructed and marketed round delivering a easy 60fps gameplay expertise throughout the board. Most trendy video games give gamers the choice to decide on between a high-fidelity mode with a 30fps cap or a high-performance mode with 60fps or extra.

Gamers had been hoping WB Video games Montreal can be including a efficiency mode for the sport with the primary main patch. Nevertheless, they had been left heartbroken by how little the builders have added to the newly launched recreation replace.

Gotham Knights’ first patch fixes connectivity and stability points however doesn’t enhance efficiency on consoles

Whereas the overall response in direction of Gotham Knights’ first patch was largely constructive, because it focused key points with the title, some gamers felt the replace was missing, particularly relating to the sport’s efficiency on consoles. Many followers had been clamoring for a 60fps efficiency mode to be added with the sport’s first replace however had been left heartbroken by the lackluster patch notes.

One of many gamers lamented:

“Nonetheless want there was 60fps on console”

Gotham Knights’ first post-launch replace targeted on fixing key points relating to the sport’s on-line connectivity. The issue had gamers unable to hitch their associates’ video games by way of in-game invitations and technical points associated to the sport’s localization and keybindings on PC.

The patch additionally mounted the issue some gamers had been dealing with with the sport’s PC model, the place the adjustments made to the graphics settings weren’t being saved. WB Video games Montreal additionally assured followers that the workforce is difficult at work on a serious replace for the sport, which can tackle many lingering points with the sport’s efficiency, stability, and normal gameplay expertise.

Whereas there is not a devoted post-launch roadmap laid down by WB Video games Montreal for Gotham Knights, followers are hoping for builders to help the sport for a very long time with further updates, including new story quests, fight gear, playable characters, and extra.

Gotham Knights won’t have had a easy launch, with mediocre critiques and a number of technical shortcomings. Nevertheless, it appears WB Video games Montreal has taken the criticism and complaints gamers have relating to the sport to coronary heart and is already onerous at work with fixes and additions for the sport.

It stays to be seen if Gotham Knights manages to succeed in the heights of the Arkhamverse titles with post-launch help or turns into yet one more forgotten open-world action-adventure recreation.



