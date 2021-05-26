“Gordon Ramsay is Gordon, Ljubomir is a cheap copy made in China.”

The criticism comes from the ex-competitor of “Hell’s Kitchen”, Cândida Batista, who spoke about the experience of participating in the program.

Cândida Batista participated in the SIC program.

In the past few days, ex-competitor from “Hell’s Kitchen” Cândida Batista has spoken about her experiences in the SIC program directly on her Instagram profile. It was kind of announced farewell as the cook will soon be returning to Brazil, where she was born.

“Gordon Ramsay is Gordon, Ljubomir is a cheap copy, it’s made in China. Don’t be fooled, ”said the former competitor of chef Ljubomir Stanisic, who runs the SIC program. This format is inspired by the famous British program of the same name presented by Gordon Ramsay.

The first season of the Portuguese version ends on Sunday May 30th. However, the broadcaster confirmed that there will be a second season – and that this is already being recorded by SIC. The format was a crowd puller on Sunday evening.