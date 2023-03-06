GOP Strategist Spots ‘Horrible’ Sign For Trump In CPAC Straw Poll

Donald Trump shouldn’t rejoice the outcomes of the straw ballot he gained on the Conservative Political Motion Convention (CPAC), in response to a longtime Republican political strategist.

Trump topped the straw ballot on Saturday of declared and sure Republican 2024 presidential candidates, incomes 62% of the vote.

In an look on MSNBC Sunday, Susan Del Percio, a political analyst for the community, stated this was a poor end result, contemplating the more and more Trump-oriented nature of the annual gathering in recent times. Notably, key potential gamers within the 2024 Republican presidential race, together with former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, didn’t seem at this yr’s CPAC, historically a must-attend occasion for GOP candidates.

“Sixty-two % of CPAC in a straw ballot is a horrible end result for Donald Trump,” Del Percio stated on MSNBC. “I imply, this has been dubbed TPAC. That is Donald Trump’s present, and he can solely get 62% of his personal individuals.”

That’s not the say Trump’s energy within the GOP isn’t there, she added, noting that “all he must do is get 35%” of the vote, “beat everybody else, and it’s winner take all.”

See Del Percio’s evaluation on MSNBC, posted by Uncooked Story, under:

