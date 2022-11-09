GOP Rep. Mayra Flores immediately blamed voters for staying home after she lost a competitive House seat

Republican Consultant Mayra Flores of Texas, who’s working for reelection, speaks at a marketing campaign occasion on October 10, 2022 on the College Drafthouse in Mcallen, Texas.Photograph by ALLISON DINNER/AFP by way of Getty Pictures

GOP Rep. Mayra Flores slammed voters for staying dwelling after she misplaced a aggressive Home seat.

“DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!” she mentioned on Twitter.

Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeated Flores in Texas’ thirty fourth Congressional District.

Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores wasted no time in ripping her voters after she misplaced a aggressive Home seat throughout Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“The RED WAVE didn’t occur. Republicans and Independents stayed dwelling,” Flores said on Twitter. “DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!”

Flores misplaced to Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez on Tuesday in Texas’ thirty fourth Congressional District, which was a uncommon contest between two sitting members of Congress.

Earlier on Tuesday, Flores tweeted an image that was photoshopped to indicate a red-colored wave and mentioned “TODAY’S FORECAST,” a present of confidence that Republicans have been poised to win a lot of their elections.

However early election outcomes present Democrats holding stronger than anticipated, choosing up toss-up races and holding aggressive districts.

Flores was born in 1986 in Burgos Tamaulipas, Mexico, and immigrated to the US at six years previous, ultimately making historical past when she turned the primary Mexican-born US Home member after successful a particular election in June.

Early Wednesday morning after the race was known as in opposition to her, Flores thanked those that “invested” in her marketing campaign.

“Thanks to each single individual that put their love, sweat and tears into this group. They know who they’re and I’ll at all times stay grateful to them,” she mentioned.

