Google Pixel 7 Users Are Reporting A Serious Problem

Numerous Pixel 7 house owners are reporting a critical {hardware} downside with their smartphones’ rear cameras, with various ranges of success in receiving help from Google.

Based on this trending thread on the official Google help discussion board, in addition to a number of studies on Reddit, some Pixel 7 rear digital camera lenses are spontaneously shattering, seemingly with none user-inflicted harm.

One proprietor found, upon eradicating the smartphone from a padded jacket, that “the rear digital camera glass has a puncture proper in the course of the telephone and is shattered making the huge angle lens unusable.” Others then chimed in with comparable experiences, claiming “Identical downside right here, by no means dropped or hit it and in its protecting case.” and “Identical downside right here with the break in the identical actual spot!”

Maybe essentially the most startling account comes from an unfortunate person within the Google help discussion board who claims, “Identical right here! Telephone was sitting on the desk, digital camera up, and simply… popped!”

Elsewhere, Twitter person Heydon Faber studies the identical subject, with an accompanying picture as proof, blaming the difficulty on a producing defect. Others then replied that they have been struggling comparable issues, moreover claiming that Google has been unwilling to repair the issue, which is estimated to value lots of of {dollars} to restore.

Subsequent replies from the official Made by Google account counsel that Google is taking the matter severely, albeit with none suggestion at this stage of a free alternative or restore. The most typical response to date appears to be that Google will not be ready to cowl this fault underneath guarantee. Nonetheless, at the least one Pixel 7 Professional proprietor from this Reddit thread, seems to have been profitable in getting a free alternative immediately from Google.

It’s not recognized at this level what could possibly be inflicting the difficulty, though there’s speculation that it could possibly be associated to speedy modifications in temperature. In any case, with the variety of studies nonetheless rising, I hope Google will come ahead with an official assertion on the matter as responses up to now appear to be restricted to replies on to people.

Should you’ve suffered the issue your self, I’d advocate that you just contact Google or your retailer and clarify the issue. I’d maintain off for now on paying for any costly repairs, although, till we all know whether or not the issue will probably be formally acknowledged and a free restore path provided.

This isn’t the primary time spontaneously shattering smartphone lenses have turn out to be a problem. Comparable issues struck Samsung in 2016 with the Galaxy S7 after which once more in 2020 with the Galaxy S20 Extremely. Fortunately, unlucky edge circumstances like these are very uncommon in comparison with the overall variety of smartphones offered, however this could make it onerous for the producer to establish the causes of the issue and delay any decision.

