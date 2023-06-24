Google News Blocked in Russia as Feud With Prigozhin Intensifies

A number of Russian web service suppliers are stopping customers contained in the nation from accessing Google Information after Russian generals accused a mercenary chief, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, of trying a coup.

No less than 5 telecommunications firms — together with Rostelecom, U-LAN and Telplus — have blocked Google Information, which aggregates information from numerous sources, in keeping with an evaluation from NetBlocks, an web observatory. A number of different web service suppliers have begun lowering entry as effectively, in keeping with the evaluation.

Google didn’t instantly reply to a request for a remark.

Late Friday, Russian officers accused Mr. Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner Group, a mercenary group, of attempting to mount a coup in opposition to President Vladimir V. Putin, with Russian authorities opening an investigation into Mr. Prigozhin for “organizing an armed rise up.”

Russia’s web regulator, Roskomnadzor, mentioned in March 2022 that it could block Google Information from the nation’s web customers after the corporate paused promoting in Russia and took steps to dam on-line content material that unfold false data to assist Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.