Google Introduced New feature to keep your personal information private!! Know steps to do it

This one is for those who want Big Brother to back them up! Have you heard that Google now introduce a new feature of remove personal information. Lets us erase our phone numbers and addresses from internet search results? It’s a brand-new concept called “privacy.” This is how you bring about change.

When we begin to rely on the convenience of some technologies, such as live voice-activated technology with Alexa or any of our smartphones, the firms that supply these services are well aware of what they are doing. They are creating breakthroughs that are so beneficial that we can’t imagine living without them, and in exchange, we have been allowing them to track far more than we would like about our lives.

I just read on Google’s site that we may now request that our phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses be deleted entirely from all search results.

Google New Feature: Remove Your Personal Information From Google

Google has been outspokenly opposed to a global “right to be forgotten,” a feature of European legislation that permits EU citizens to request that firms, including internet behemoths, delete personal data about them.

But that never prevented Google from providing users with options to limit the amount of information the business collects. as well as facilities to allow children and young people to request that their photographs be removed from Google’s image search results.

Steps To Remove Your Personal Information From Google Search

1. Request Removal

You can request that Google remove personally identifiable information about yourself (or someone you represent) from its search results, such as a phone number, email address, or home address, as well as other sensitive information that could be used to gain access to your online accounts, such as login credentials. According to Google, this can help people who have been doxxed, which is when someone posts information about them online without their permission, sometimes with malicious intent.

2. Email Confirmation

Google should send you an email in which they confirm your request.

3. Wait until Google review your request

Confidential government identification (ID) numbers like U.S. Social Security Number, Argentine Single Tax Identification Number, Brazil Cadastro de pessoas Físicas, Korea Resident Registration Number, China Resident Identity Card, etc.

Bank account numbers

Credit card numbers

Images of handwritten signatures

Images of ID docs

Highly personal, restricted, and official records, like medical records

Personal contact info (physical addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses)

Confidential login credentials

4. Notification of action taken

Each request is evaluated individually by google. According to Google, the things that make it possible for you to have your information removed from Google are:

Your attempt at privacy may or may not be effective. Google will remove the URLs from all searches or only from search results that show up when the complainant’s name is included or other identifiers, such as aliases, are used in the search if the above criteria are met.

If your request does not match Google’s criteria for removal, they will explain why in that email. If your request is denied, you may file an appeal. You may follow up with more materials to support your case, and you may re-submit your request as we all have time.

“I don’t have anything to conceal, so what’s the big deal?” I used to think I’ve reconsidered. Generally people don’t have anything to hide, but they don’t want individuals who do have something to conceal to have access to my information. This world is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate. Therefore, I hope these methods assist you if you are attempting to reduce your personal information output.

