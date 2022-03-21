A subsea cable owned by Google that promises to double the internet speeds for millions of people in Africa arrived in Togo on Friday, the company said. This is the latest step in a long-term project to make internet access more affordable for people across the continent.

This is the first of its kind to reach Africa, and it has made its way from Portugal. The Equiano cable, which will double the internet speed for Togo’s 8 million people, is the first of its kind to reach Africa.

A lot of countries in a region where internet use is growing quickly but the networks can be slow and make it hard for businesses to grow. That could be a taste of what’s to come for other countries that are set to benefit.

There may also be branches that connect to other countries in the area. The new line will also land in Nigeria, Namibia, and South Africa. At the end of the year, it should be running. It will be held on May 11-12, 2022. Google I/O 2022 will be fully online.

People in Sub-Saharan Africa aren’t as connected as they should be, according to a 2020 report by GSMA Intelligence. About a quarter of the population doesn’t have access to mobile broadband, compared to 7 percent globally.

Most of the countries in West Africa are at the bottom of a World Bank global ranking on how many people have access to the web. There will be a lot of good things for Togo, but it will be first. By 2025, the cable is expected to cut internet prices by 14%, according to an Africa Practice and Genesis Analytics report that was commissioned by Google.

37,000 jobs will be created in Togo as a result of the cable by 2025, and the GDP will rise by $193 million. The logo should be sent in the mail.

