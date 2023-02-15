Google Acknowledges Annoying Pixel 7 Pro Problem

Following a major variety of person reviews of ‘janky’ scrolling on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Professional flagships, Google appears set to launch a repair in a matter of weeks.

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Professional Ewan Spence

That situation issues scrolling, particularly the shortage of easy scrolling. A number of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Professional house owners have reported points that they didn’t really feel matched up with the enter given – whether or not the pace of the scroll wasn’t matching the contact enter, a stuttering impact was seen, or the textual content would ‘tear’, with completely different elements of the display screen changing into indifferent from one another whereas scrolling.

A few of this will probably be all the way down to notion and the way a lot it impacts particular person customers, however it’s current. It’s additionally been on the difficulty tracker managed by Google for the reason that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Professional handsets have been launched.

Google has acknowledged the difficulty contained in the tracker, with the helpful promise of a repair within the close to future: “We’re conscious of this situation and dealing on enhancements for an upcoming software program replace.”.

With the February 2023 replace already rolled out, the following alternative will probably be within the replace deliberate for the primary week in March 2023.

Now learn my overview of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Professional right here on Forbes…