Goodbye HBO Portugal – Here comes HBO Max

The new streaming platform, better and with more content, will be launched in March. And there is a special discount.

“Dune” will be available in the catalogue.

It was a long-heralded change: HBO Portugal will cease to exist to make way for HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s premium streaming platform that has existed in the US and other countries since 2020. This Tuesday, February 1, the company announced the launch date : the new platform will be launched in Portugal on March 8, with several changes.

The platform will be improved and new features will be added, but the prices will increase. While HBO Portugal’s monthly subscription costs €4.99, HBO Max’s costs €5.99.

However, to ease the transition, current HBO Portugal subscribers will be automatically migrated to the new platform and pay a promotional price of €3.99 per month. New customers who subscribe to the service before March 31st also have the opportunity to benefit from this special monthly price.

In terms of content, there will be news from the Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals catalogues. One of the best news is that every Warner Bros. will hit the streaming platform 45 days after it debuted in theaters. And you don’t have to pay any additional cost to see them.

For example, starting March 8 on HBO Max, you can catch Matrix Resurrections, King Richard: Beyond the Game, Dune, and the latest iteration of The Suicide Squad.