Good surprise: announced an additional appointment to see John Cleese in Lisbon

The Monty Python comedian will be performing in the capital between June 3rd and 9th. Advance ticket sales begin Thursday, February 10th.

In November 2019, John Cleese, one of the comedians of the famous Monty Python, announced that he would be performing at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon. The shows were supposed to take place in May 2020 but were successively postponed due to the pandemic.

After that, fans who bought tickets were informed that the new dates were June 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th, 2022. This Wednesday, February 9th, the organization announced that Cleese will be performing on an additional date scheduled for June 3rd.

Tickets for the new date go on sale this Thursday, February 10, from 10 a.m. online and at the usual advance booking offices. Tickets cost between 20 and 90 euros.

This is a comedy show that suggests this could be your last chance to see Cleese live. “Last Time To See Me Before I Die” is exactly the title of the tour and performance that Monty Python member Portugal will present. John Cleese celebrates his 83rd birthday in 2020.