Good plan not to do without the attached lamp Philips Hue plays black x3

Do you want to change the interior of your home? The Philips Hue Play light bar is exactly what you need. It has a choice of 16 million colors for you to live in an incredible atmosphere and offers various beautiful lighting effects. Wherever you place it, it will paint your wall with the most beautiful light.

a versatile and intelligent light bar

The potential of the system is immense. To take advantage of this, you need to connect the Philips Hue Play light bar to the bridge. With just one push of a button you can see the atmosphere of your transformed room. This is normal as the device comes with everything you need to experience magical moments. With 50,000 shades of cool to warm white light and 16 million colors, you can completely personalize your surroundings.

You just need to choose the appropriate shades of light and color to get the most out of your interior and its furnishings. In addition, it will be difficult for you to stay in the monotony as there is no lack of options with Philips Hue lights. You can switch from one light to another depending on the seasonal color you want to implement in your home. Just note that this feature will not work without a connection to the Philips Hue bridge.

Compared to other lights, the Hue Play light bar is easy to adjust. You can place it on your TV, cabinet, or anything else, but it will brighten up your interior. Because this light is versatile and intelligent, it is ideal for any recreation area, media room or living room. Place the Philips Hue Play smart light bar on the back of your screen for instant backlighting in your favorite color. This requires double-sided tape and clips.

Then take advantage of the lush lighting effects to play your favorite games, watch your favorite movies or listen to your favorite hits. Also note that there is no need to worry about a tangle of cables behind your TV or the need for additional sockets. This is because one power supply is sufficient for three Hue Play Smart Light Bars.

These Philips Tint lights can be controlled from your mobile devices such as your phone or tablet via the Philips Tint app. To turn them on, you can assign switches to the system. Above all, don’t miss the other options the device offers, such as setting notifications, alarms, etc. Finally, several smart assistants can work with Philips Tint for voice control of lights, namely Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home.

The Philips Hue Play Black x3 is currently being marketed for € 139.99 instead of € 189.99 (normal price). You can control it with ASUS ZENFONE 7 PRO, an original high-end smartphone that is also for sale.

3 GOOD REASONS FOR SUCCESS?

Versatile and intelligent light sources Instant backlighting Compatible with multiple intelligent assistants

