Good plan not to be missed on the Logitech MK470 explosive duo keyboard and mouse

Are you looking for new accessories for a more powerful PC? The combination of wireless keyboard and mouse Logitech MK470 is characterized by a minimalist, modern and very compact design. This is an avant-garde duo that is sure to increase your productivity. In addition, this set is designed to be as compact as possible. Everything is available to you for less than € 40.

The duo that will improve your daily life

The Logitech MK470 wireless keyboard is compact and has a numeric keypad with 12 function shortcuts. In addition, it has flat folding keys that enable smooth and comfortable typing. This model is particularly quiet to give you absolute peace and quiet while you work. The batteries in this Logitech MK470 keyboard have a lifespan of 36 months.

The mouse has an ambidextrous 3-button function with a mechanical wheel. Thanks to its pebble shape and softness, it is very convenient for both right and left-handers. This Logitech MK470 mouse has a high-precision 1000 DPI optical sensor. In addition, it was tested 90% quieter in the laboratory. In addition, the battery life can be up to 18 months. Both products have a USB nanoreceptor with a range of 10 m.

You can buy this Logitech MK470 Duo for € 37.99 instead of € 49.49.

3 reasons to fall in love with this shocking duo?

An extremely quiet device Connection performance: 2.4 GHz layout optimized for Windows computers

