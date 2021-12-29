good plan for this excellent Google TV Full LED 4K 65 inches 120 Hz

The end of the year was full of promotions and the televisions have not escaped the phenomenon. Here’s an excellent model from Sony, it’s the Bravia XR65X90J with high-end specs.

Sony Bravia XR65X90J: a perfect Google TV for games

The Sony Bravia XR65X90J is therefore a full LED television with a diagonal of 65 inches, i.e. approx. 165 cm with a 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). The panel offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which offers very good fluidity. This model is therefore ideal for those with a latest generation console like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Warning, that doesn’t stop there, it’s also HDR, Dolby Vision, Netflix calibrated and IMAX enhanced which means you can have a breathtaking picture quality.

Everything is powered by the Sony Cognitive Processor XR Image SoC in conjunction with artificial intelligence.

There are also several modes available:

StandardPhoto, GameCinemaPersonalized

The same goes for Dolby Audio sound:

StandardMusicCinemaDialogSport

The Japanese brand remains loyal to Google as it has integrated the American company’s operating system. This gives you access to the Play Store and all applications compatible with Google TV.

The Sony Bravia XR65X90J cost 1399 euros but only lost 100 euros, so you can order it for 1299 euros. You can have even more powerful sound with this soundbar from Bose, which is also on sale.

Why crack

Image quality HDR, Dolby Vision … refresh rate 120 Hz Google TV for apps

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.