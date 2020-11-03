Good plan for this curved gaming screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz for 1ms

Are you a gamer and want to switch screens? Here’s a great plan for a curved game model from AOC. It’s your wallet that says thank you!

AOC C24G2AE / BK: A curved 165 Hz gaming monitor

The AOC C24G2AE / BK gaming monitor is curved so that you don’t have a flat, classic display. If you are skeptical, you know that the benefit of choosing this type of plate is in reducing eye fatigue because you are the same distance from your eye from left to right.

This model has a 23.6-inch diagonal with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and, above all, a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1 ms. You will therefore get a perfectly fluid and responsive picture, especially since it contains Freesync technology. The latter is used to suppress the tearing and skipping of images by synchronizing the screen and the graphics card.

In terms of connectivity, we find the following:

2 HDMI port 1.42 DisplayPort 1.2 ports 1 VGA port 1 audio line input 1 headphone jack

On average, this screen costs around 250 euros, but currently benefits from a reduction of almost 50 euros, which brings it down to 199 euros! In 4 installments it will cost you 51 euros per month. Otherwise we also have an Acer Nitro for a good price!

Why succumb to this model?

Curved plate update rate Less than 200 euros

