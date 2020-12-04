Good plan for the king of power and autonomy, the OnePlus 8 Pro

There’s a lot to do with this somewhat unusual Black Friday Week this year, and today the excellent OnePlus 8 Pro is entitled to a nice discount

OnePlus 8 Pro: A high-end smartphone without compromise

The OnePlus brand has skyrocketed in recent years, and 2020 was also a special year as we were entitled to three high-end smartphones, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the newest OnePlus 8T, as well as little brothers, who came to tickle the middle class.

In terms of that good plan, it is for the OnePlus 8 Pro with its very nice 6.78-inch screen with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3D protection. In addition, the panel can be operated at 120 Hz, so you get a perfectly smooth picture for videos and games.

Now let’s get to what’s in his stomach:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Graphics chip: Adreno 650 RAM: 12 GB Storage: 256 GB

We are clearly in the upper price segment and this model is the fastest at OnePlus.

For the photo part, it has a 4-sensor module and a 16-megapixel sensor on the front

48 megapixels, f / 1.8 aperture, 8 megapixel wide-angle, f / 2.4 aperture, 3 x 48-megapixel optical zoom, f / 2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel ultra wide angle, 1st : 2.4 aperture, color filter

The other big argument going towards the OnePlus 8 Pro is its autonomy with its 4150 mAh battery compatible with 30W fast charging.

While OnePlus recently lowered the price of its smartphone to 899 euros, the price has dropped a second time today by 100 euros, which brings it down to 799 euros. Otherwise, we also have a good plan for the Galaxy S20 + on offer.

Why crack?

A powerful 5G compatibility for smartphones. Good software monitoring

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.