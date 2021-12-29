good plan for buying 2 smart connected speakers

Google has made a name for itself in the audio sector with its Smart Connected Speakers and is now offering you the Google Nest Audio Pack consisting of 2 speakers with a price reduction of 50 euros.

Google Nest Audio: the benchmark for connected speakers

The Google Nest Audio replaces the stellar Google Home that set the benchmark for connected speakers and has been renamed Nest Audio since Google acquired Nest. She also had the right to a makeover that was 70% recycled materials.

Inside there is a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter, so you have a powerful and rich sound.

To install, all you need to do is connect it to your WiFi network using the Google Home application available in the store. Then simply use the voice command “Ok, Google” or “Hey, Google” and ask the desired question or the action to be taken. For example, the weather forecast, a cooking recipe, play music or use it as a walkie-talkie. With a small button on the back you can mute the microphone.

You can also use bluetooth to stream music from your smartphone or tablet.

The Google Nest Audio Pack currently costs EUR 149.99 instead of EUR 199.99. And if you want to listen to music on the go, we have a great concept for high-performance wireless headphones.

3 good reasons to crack

Google Assistant Multiroom or Walkie-Talkie mode Can be used with Bluetooth

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.