good plan for an additional power supply

This year Nintendo struck hard again and there were lots of switches under the trees. Today we offer you the console power supply as an official accessory at a very attractive price.

Nintendo Switch: the console that never gets old!

The Nintendo Switch comes with its Joy-Cons, its charging base that lets you play on a TV, and straps to keep it from breaking. But you will have noticed that you have to put the console in the dock to reload, and if someone needs to watch TV near you, you have to stop your game.

The solution is to buy a second power supply and what could be more obvious than buying the official one? Especially since it has a relatively long cable. The latter in particular is currently being funded.

The Nintendo Switch power supply currently costs 23.99 euros instead of 29.99 euros. Then, if you want a much more powerful console without necessarily investing in a PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X, you can go for the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, an Android multimedia box that comes with the cloud gaming. Service is GeForce Now compatible.

Why order?

For charging without a dock For the length of the cable As this is an official product

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best offers available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.