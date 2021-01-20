Good offer for this powerful 16 GB DDR4 G.Skill Trident Z RGB memory kit

Sales started today and after a processor we offer you a 16 GB DDR4 G.Skill Trident Z RGB memory kit that will give you a very good performance.

G.Skill Trident Z RGB: a perfect RAM for games

The G.Skill Trident Z RGB-RAM offers a very good performance and is therefore ideal for a game configuration or for overclocking, as it is compatible with Intel’s XMP 2.0 technology.

You should also know that it comes with heat sinks that allow passive cooling. In addition, it comes with customizable RGB backlighting to add a bit of color to the interior of your case.

Here’s what you should expect with this RAM:

Frequency: 3466 MHz Latency: CAS 16 Timing: CL16-19-19-39 Voltage: 1.35 V.

For the price it was around 250 euros, but today this 16 GB DDR4 G.Skill Trident Z RGB kit costs 167.66 euros.

Why succumb?

Efficient RAM RGB adjustment XMP 2.0 compatible

