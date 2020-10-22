Good offer for an M.2 NVMe Corsair MP510 Force Series SSD of almost 1 TB

If you’re looking to boost the performance of your PC, here’s a good plan for a Corsair MP510 Force Series M.2 NVMe SSD with a capacity of 960GB.

Corsair MP510 Force Series: Rendezvous Performance

Corsair’s MP510 Force Series offers very good performance as it is an M.2 NVMe SSD with permanent 3D TLC NAND storage.

Sequential read speed up to 3480 MB / s Sequential write speed up to 3000 MB / s

In addition, this SSD is very compact and can be easily installed in your laptop. If the latter is compatible, you also get autonomy. However, if it is an installation on your fixed PC, it will need to be checked that your motherboard is compatible.

Choosing this SSD drive will start your operating system up much faster, but it is also beneficial for games as they load much faster.

Corsair has also developed special software that allows you to control the drive, securely erase your data and easily update your firmware.

It takes an average of $ 150 to get your hands on this Corsair MP510 Force series, but the price has just dropped since it was $ 134. And if you want a powerful processor, we have the Intel Core I7-10700K.

Why succumb to this offer?

Power! Very energy efficient

