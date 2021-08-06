Good news: The second season of “Mare of Easttown” could be coming soon

At least that’s what the protagonist Kate Winslet says. According to the actress, there are good ideas for a possible future for the HBO series.

The series has 7 episodes.

“Mare of Easttown,” which premiered on HBO in April, was one of the most acclaimed series of the year. It was conceived as a miniseries with the goal of not having a sequel, and in June HBO program manager Casey Bloys confirmed he wasn’t talking about a second season at the time.

However, lead actress Kate Winslet spoke to Entertainment Weekly on Aug. 2 and revealed that creator Brad Ingelsby already has “some really cool ideas” about what could happen to Mare.

“At the end of the recording we thought, ‘We can never do that again. If HBO comes up with the idea of ​​a second season, all we have to do is say an absolute no. There is no way we would do it, ‘”said Winslet. “And then there were talks, could we? Especially when the show got such good feedback. Brad creatively shared some really cool ideas. Lets see what happens.”

And he added: “I also need to understand if I can do that. Can I go through this again? It cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to see if I can call it again and do it all over again. “

When the seventh (and so far final) episode of the miniseries aired, Kate Winslet revealed that she “would love to come back” in her role. “I really miss her. Is strange. I feel like I’m in grief. It was an absolutely wonderful role, “said the actress in an interview with” TV Line “.

Also read the NiT article, which explains how the actress refused to edit an intimate scene when it was suggested that she remove part of her "bulging belly".